UAE Inaugurates First Green Hydrogen Plant

The UAE is commissioning its first green hydrogen plant in Dubai this week, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei said in Abu Dhabi. The plant will supply fuel to certain vehicles to be used during the Expo 2020 Dubai.

“This week, in Dubai, we are commissioning the first green hydrogen plant that will be supplying certain buses and cars that will be used during the Expo,” Al Mazrouei told reporters during a press conference on the launch of the World Utilities Congress in Abu Dhabi.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) in collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens, is implementing the green hydrogen project, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa. The project is implemented at the outdoor testing facilities of Dewa’s R&D Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The minister also noted that Masdar has started an initiative to also use solar PV (photovoltaic), to produce hydrogen and try to use it in some buses and passenger vehicles in Abu Dhabi as a first stage.

Al Mazrouei also disclosed that a solar rooftop law is also taking shape, which will boost renewable energy capacity.

“We are working as well on the solar rooftops law that will also allow the different sectors to install smaller scale PV to complement with the authorities of the larger scale projects in the emirate. We are working on that regulation. Once it’s done, I am sure it will have a contribution.”

Al Mazrouei underlined that the ministry in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Government is working on developing a national strategy for hydrogen.

“We were the first country to establish a regulation — ESMA (Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology), our standardisation, for vehicles that are using hydrogen cells. The ministry has joined an alliance with Abu Dhabi, consisting of Mubadala, Masdar and Adnoc. And that alliance is going to jointly put an overall strategy and targets for hydrogen,” he said.

“We are working on it (overall strategy). We will be issuing it. I am sure it will be applicable to us in the federal government as well as to the Government of Abu Dhabi, once it is formed.”

In the UAE, the ‘National Integrated Energy Model’ was recently launched to support the UAE Energy Strategy to increase the contribution of clean energy into the country’s total energy mix to 50 per cent by 2050.

“For us in the UAE, when it comes to diversification of energy sources, we have been a regional champion and world contributor to that transformation.”

The minister underlined the UAE will reach its target of reducing 70 per cent carbon emission.

“The ministry’s objectives include strengthening the country’s focus towards renewable energy or clean alternative energy that uses safe, environmentally friendly and reliable technology in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050,” Al Mazrouei noted.

“Our strategic recommendations for the future show that increasing investments in renewable energy projects will allow us to make a very significant impact in future-proofing the energy sector and prioritising renewable production technologies.”

World Utilities Congress

The first edition of the World Utilities Congress, a new global exhibition and conference addressing the future of low carbon power and water supplies, will be held in Abu Dhabi from May 9 to 11 next year.

Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and managing director, the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) — the official host, noted the Congress will bring global power and water industry leaders and offer a platform to work together for a sustainable future.

“This new global conference and exhibition will provide a great opportunity for the sector to showcase ideas, solutions, and best practices in front of an audience that matters.”

The event will be supported by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company.

“We are confident that Abu Dhabi will continue to maintain its position as an increasingly attractive destination for domestic and international tourists through its involvement with such impactful and thought-provoking events,” Saood Mohamed Al Hosani, Undersecretary, Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi said.