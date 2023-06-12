UAE, India agree to boost non-oil trade

ALBAWABA – India trade minister Piyush Goyal met with United Arab Emirates (UAE) foreign trade minister Thani bin Ahmed al-Zeyoudi and agreed to raise non-oil bilateral trade between the two countries to $100 billion by 2030, Reuters reported Monday.

The central banks of both countries are also discussing rupee-dirham trade mechanisms, Goyal said.

Meanwhile, Indian news outlets reported that the UAE has emerged as the fourth largest investor in India in 2022/23, in terms of Foreign direct investment (FDI).

FDI from the UAE tripled in 2023, to $3.35 billion, from $1.03 billion in 2021/22, data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed on Sunday.