UAE Inks Over $2 Billion Defence Deals

The UAE's Ministry of Defence signed more than 10 deals worth more than Dh7.6 billion on the first day of Dubai Airshow 2019, a senior official said on Monday.





The deals involved enhancement, maintenance and purchase of parts and ammunition for the UAE's Armed Forces and Air Force, Major-General Pilot Abdullah Al Sayyed Al Hashemi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence for Support Services, said on the second day of Dubai Airshow 2019 which is undergoing at the Dubai World Central.

A mega contract worth Dh3.5 billion was awarded to Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) for the fleet of the UAE Joint Aviation Command (JAC).

"We will continue to bring innovative solutions to enhance turnaround times and maximise fleet availability - and explore further opportunities to deliver comprehensive life cycle support solutions that deliver value and operational efficiencies to the JAC," said Khalid Al Breiki, CEO of GAL.

The UAE's Ministry of Defence also signed Dh1.63 billion deal with AEQ Alliance for purchasing ammunition for the UAE air force and Dh93.3 million deal with MBDA France for maintenance and spare parts of military aircraft.

Dassault Aviation won Dh1.8 billion contract from the UAE Armed Forces for enhancing the Mirage 2000 fighter jets.

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments Company (Adasi) acquired Dh120 million contract for aircraft spare parts while the US giant Lockheed Martin bagged Dh76 million deal for the purchase and maintenance of equipment for F16 fighter jets.

Denel Dynamics won Dh26 million contract for technical support for all the aircraft. While Dh45.5 million was signed with Beltech Export for radars on the first day of Dubai Airshow 2019.