UAE, Israel Ink Deal for Digital Health Solutions in the MENA Region

The UAE has inked a cooperation agreement with Digital health innovation 2048 (DHI 2048) to adopt digital health and innovative solutions from Israel.

“If you save one life it’s as though you saved all of humanity” - New digital health agreement is signed between the UAE and Israel at the DHI2048 launch 🇦🇪🇮🇱 https://t.co/K7U1ajdZRJ pic.twitter.com/QE59XtJLyZ — Michal Divon מיכל דיבון ميخال ديفون (@michaldivon) August 25, 2021

The agreement was signed by HH Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Shakhbout al Nahyan, chairman of Federal Group and Smart Vision for Information Technology.

Launched in the UAE, DHI 2048 organisation is part of latest cooperation between the UAE and Israel, following the signing of the Abraham Accords signed on 13 August 2020.

Through DHI 2048, more than $2 billion will be used in developing the healthcare sector in the upcoming four years.

DHI 2048 has partnered with its Israeli partners, comprising Nanox and Illumigyn, to install 2100 Nanox systems in public and private hospitals, train the workforce, and deploy artificial technology in the healthcare system.

“We are truly thrilled to announce the new cooperation between Smart Vision for Information Systems and Digital Health Innovation which aims to digitise the delivery of healthcare services in the UAE. This cooperation shall open the doors for a newly digitised era of delivering healthcare-related services using Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in the region and shall in return reduce the time and effort spent to produce accurate results and further improve the quality of healthcare services.” - Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Shakhbout al Nahyan.

The healthcare ecosystem is witnessing a paradigm shift towards providing accessibility, helping affordability, and offering quality services to customers. The UAE's health expenditure reached a value of $15 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $16.0 billion in 2021, a 6.6 per cent y-o-y increase. Further, it is estimated that spending will reach $20.2 billion by 2025, which translates to compound annual growth rate of 7.2 per cent.