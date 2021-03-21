UAE Jobs: Check out These Vacancies at Major Hotels

As business and tourism activity picks up in the UAE, new jobs are again on the rise in the hospitality sector.

Dozens of new vacancies have opened up at hotels in the UAE, ranging from supervisors, managers, chefs, receptionists, waiter, bartender, pool guard among others.

These vacancies have been announced by different international hotel brands on their website. Below is the list of jobs that hotels in UAE have put up on their website.

Demi Chef De Partie

Entity: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal

Qualification: Previous experience; ability to move and lift up to 25 lbs; Standing, sitting or walking for extended periods of time; ensuring a professional appearance in a clean uniform are also required.

Bartender (speciality restaurant)

Entity: The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

Qualification: Previous bartending experience; great storytelling skills; positive outlook and outgoing personality

Waiter

Entity: Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi

Qualification: Great conversational skills and teamwork-oriented; positive outlook and outgoing personality; Previous serving experience is a big plus

Telephone operator

Entity: The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Qualification/Responsibilities: Answer, record, log, and process all guest calls, requests, questions, or concern; Move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other reasonable job duties as requested by Supervisors.

Chef de Partie ( Pastry & Bakery)

Entity: Aloft Al Ain

Qualification/Responsibilities: Prepare breads and pastries, including preparing doughs and fillings, proofing, baking, and decorating as appropriate; ability to move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 25 pounds without assistance.

Team Leader – private dining

Entity: Bulgari Hotel & Resorts, Dubai

Qualification/Responsibilities: Total charges for group functions, and prepare and present checks to group contacts for payment; Ensure adherence to quality expectations and standards. Move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 25 pounds without assistance. Stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time. Perform other reasonable job duties as requested by Supervisors.

Guest Service Supervisor

Entity: Grosvenor House, Dubai

Qualification/Responsibilities: Process all guest check-ins, verifying guest identity, form of payment, assigning room, and activating/issuing room key; Able to stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time. Able to move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other duties as requested by Supervisors.

Housekeeping Runner

Entity: La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai

Qualification: A warm, people-oriented demeanor, a team-first attitude and a gift for paying attention to the smallest details.

Pool Life Guard

Entity: Marriott Hotel, Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi

Qualification: Ability to stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time or for an entire work shift. Also able to move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 50 pounds without assistance and objects weighing in excess of 75 pounds with assistance.

Front Office Assistant

Entity: Grosvenor House, Dubai

Qualification/Responsibilities: Process all guest check-ins by confirming reservations, assigning room, and issuing and activating room key; process all payment types such as room charges, cash, checks, debit, or credit; Able to stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time. Also can move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other duties as requested by Supervisors.

Sales Manager Leisure

Entity: Le Méridien, Mina Seyahi

Qualification: 2-year degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Hotel and Restaurant Management, or related major; 3-year experience in the sales and marketing or related professional area.

Reservations Manager

Entity: Bulgari Hotel & Resorts Dubai

Qualification: 2-year degree from an accredited university in Business Administration, Marketing, Hotel and Restaurant Management, or related major; 2-year experience in the sales and marketing, guest services, front desk, or related professional area.

Front Desk Agent - Russian Speaker

Entity: La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai

Qualification/Responsibilities: Process all guest check-ins by confirming reservations, assigning room, and issuing and activating room key; Able to stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time. Able to move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other reasonable job duties as requested by Supervisors.

Commis (junior chef)

Entity: Four Points by Sheraton, Downtown Dubai

Qualification: Great teamwork skills and attention to detail; Positive outlook and outgoing personality; Previous kitchen experience is a big plus.

Hostess

Entity: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal

Qualification/Responsibilities: Greet guests and determine the number in their party. Seat guests by finding a clean, available table; pulling out chairs; placing clean/current menu in front of guest, etc. Stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time. Able to move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other reasonable job duties as requested by Supervisors.

Waiter/Waitress

Entity: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal

Qualification/Responsibilities: Serve food courses and beverages to guests. Set tables according to type of event and service standards. Stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time. Move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other reasonable job duties as requested by Supervisors.

Human Resources Intern

Entity: The St. Regis The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Qualification: To be considered for an internship, you must be a current college or university student.

Commis 3 - Mina's Kitchen

Entity: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

Qualification: Great teamwork skills and attention to detail; Positive outlook and outgoing personality; Previous kitchen experience is a big plus

Housekeeping Room Attendant

Entity: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal

Qualification: A warm, people-oriented demeanor; A team-first attitude; A gift for paying attention to the smallest details.

Hostess

Entity: The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC

Qualification/Responsibilities: Greet guests and determine the number in their party. Seat guests by finding a clean, available table; pulling out chairs; placing clean/current menu in front of guest, etc; Able to stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time. Also able to move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other reasonable job duties as requested by Supervisors.

F&B Service Assistant

Entity: Grosvenor House a Luxury Collection Hotel Dubai

Qualification/Responsibilities: Complete closing duties, including storing all reusable goods, breaking down goods, cleaning all equipment and areas, locking refrigerators, restocking items, turning off lights, locking doors, and completing daily cleaning checklist. Be able to stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time or for an entire work shift. Move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 50 pounds without assistance.

Plumber

Entity: DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

Qualification: S/NVQ Level 3 in plumbing and domestic plumbing; Flexibility to respond to a range of different work situations; Previous experience in a similar role.

Chef De Cuisine - Italian

Entity: DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

Qualification: Strong Sous Chef or previous Chef de Cuisine experience; Strong supervisory skills; Relevant qualifications for role; Ability to work a variety of shifts including weekends, days, afternoons and evenings

Guest Service Agent

Entity: Doubletree by Hilton Business Bay

Qualification: Previous experience in a customer-focused industry; Ability to work on your own and as part of a team; experience in cash handling; Front Office/Concierge experience in the hotel, leisure, and/or entertainment sectors

Chef de Partie (Pastry)

Entity: Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Qualification: Minimum of 1-year experience; cookery qualification (proof may be required); locally available for a food trial.

Laundry Attendant

Entity: Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Qualification: Previous laundry experience; ability to work on own or in teams

Reservations Agent

Entity: Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Qualification: Previous experience; strong administration and organizational skills; computer proficiency; Arabic speaking skills; OnQ experience.

Waiter

Entity: DoubleTree by Hilton Jumeirah

Qualification: Previous experience; knowledge of food hygiene regulations; positive attitude

Room Service Manager

Entity: Conrad Dubai

Qualification: Experience in a similar role; effective management skill; experience managing payroll, budgets and forecasting

Food and Beverage Supervisor

Entity: Conrad Dubai

Qualification: Previous Food and Beverage experience; Ability to work on your own or in teams

Personal Concierge (European language speaker)

Entity: Waldorf Astoria The Palm

Qualification: Leadership, interpersonal and communication skills; Accountable and resilient; High level of IT proficiency

Guest Service Agent / Receptionist

Entity: Hampton by Hilton Barsha

Qualification: Previous experience in cash handling; Front Office/Concierge experience in the hotel, leisure, and/or entertainment sectors