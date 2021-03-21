UAE Jobs: Check out These Vacancies at Major Hotels

Dozens of new vacancies have opened up at hotels in the UAE, ranging from supervisors, managers, chefs, receptionists, waiter, bartender, pool guard among others.
These vacancies have been announced by different international hotel brands on their website. Below is the list of jobs that hotels in UAE have put up on their website.
Demi Chef De Partie
Entity: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal
Qualification: Previous experience; ability to move and lift up to 25 lbs; Standing, sitting or walking for extended periods of time; ensuring a professional appearance in a clean uniform are also required.
Bartender (speciality restaurant)
Entity: The Ritz-Carlton DIFC
Qualification: Previous bartending experience; great storytelling skills; positive outlook and outgoing personality
Waiter
Entity: Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi
Qualification: Great conversational skills and teamwork-oriented; positive outlook and outgoing personality; Previous serving experience is a big plus
Telephone operator
Entity: The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
Qualification/Responsibilities: Answer, record, log, and process all guest calls, requests, questions, or concern; Move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other reasonable job duties as requested by Supervisors.
Chef de Partie ( Pastry & Bakery)
Entity: Aloft Al Ain
Qualification/Responsibilities: Prepare breads and pastries, including preparing doughs and fillings, proofing, baking, and decorating as appropriate; ability to move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 25 pounds without assistance.
Team Leader – private dining
Entity: Bulgari Hotel & Resorts, Dubai
Qualification/Responsibilities: Total charges for group functions, and prepare and present checks to group contacts for payment; Ensure adherence to quality expectations and standards. Move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 25 pounds without assistance. Stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time. Perform other reasonable job duties as requested by Supervisors.
Guest Service Supervisor
Entity: Grosvenor House, Dubai
Qualification/Responsibilities: Process all guest check-ins, verifying guest identity, form of payment, assigning room, and activating/issuing room key; Able to stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time. Able to move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other duties as requested by Supervisors.
Housekeeping Runner
Entity: La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai
Qualification: A warm, people-oriented demeanor, a team-first attitude and a gift for paying attention to the smallest details.
Pool Life Guard
Entity: Marriott Hotel, Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi
Qualification: Ability to stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time or for an entire work shift. Also able to move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 50 pounds without assistance and objects weighing in excess of 75 pounds with assistance.
Front Office Assistant
Entity: Grosvenor House, Dubai
Qualification/Responsibilities: Process all guest check-ins by confirming reservations, assigning room, and issuing and activating room key; process all payment types such as room charges, cash, checks, debit, or credit; Able to stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time. Also can move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other duties as requested by Supervisors.
Sales Manager Leisure
Entity: Le Méridien, Mina Seyahi
Qualification: 2-year degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Hotel and Restaurant Management, or related major; 3-year experience in the sales and marketing or related professional area.
Reservations Manager
Entity: Bulgari Hotel & Resorts Dubai
Qualification: 2-year degree from an accredited university in Business Administration, Marketing, Hotel and Restaurant Management, or related major; 2-year experience in the sales and marketing, guest services, front desk, or related professional area.
Front Desk Agent - Russian Speaker
Entity: La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai
Qualification/Responsibilities: Process all guest check-ins by confirming reservations, assigning room, and issuing and activating room key; Able to stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time. Able to move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other reasonable job duties as requested by Supervisors.
Commis (junior chef)
Entity: Four Points by Sheraton, Downtown Dubai
Qualification: Great teamwork skills and attention to detail; Positive outlook and outgoing personality; Previous kitchen experience is a big plus.
Hostess
Entity: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal
Qualification/Responsibilities: Greet guests and determine the number in their party. Seat guests by finding a clean, available table; pulling out chairs; placing clean/current menu in front of guest, etc. Stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time. Able to move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other reasonable job duties as requested by Supervisors.
Waiter/Waitress
Entity: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal
Qualification/Responsibilities: Serve food courses and beverages to guests. Set tables according to type of event and service standards. Stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time. Move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other reasonable job duties as requested by Supervisors.
Human Resources Intern
Entity: The St. Regis The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Qualification: To be considered for an internship, you must be a current college or university student.
Commis 3 - Mina's Kitchen
Entity: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi
Qualification: Great teamwork skills and attention to detail; Positive outlook and outgoing personality; Previous kitchen experience is a big plus
Housekeeping Room Attendant
Entity: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal
Qualification: A warm, people-oriented demeanor; A team-first attitude; A gift for paying attention to the smallest details.
Hostess
Entity: The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC
Qualification/Responsibilities: Greet guests and determine the number in their party. Seat guests by finding a clean, available table; pulling out chairs; placing clean/current menu in front of guest, etc; Able to stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time. Also able to move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other reasonable job duties as requested by Supervisors.
F&B Service Assistant
Entity: Grosvenor House a Luxury Collection Hotel Dubai
Qualification/Responsibilities: Complete closing duties, including storing all reusable goods, breaking down goods, cleaning all equipment and areas, locking refrigerators, restocking items, turning off lights, locking doors, and completing daily cleaning checklist. Be able to stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time or for an entire work shift. Move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 50 pounds without assistance.
Plumber
Entity: DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island
Qualification: S/NVQ Level 3 in plumbing and domestic plumbing; Flexibility to respond to a range of different work situations; Previous experience in a similar role.
Chef De Cuisine - Italian
Entity: DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island
Qualification: Strong Sous Chef or previous Chef de Cuisine experience; Strong supervisory skills; Relevant qualifications for role; Ability to work a variety of shifts including weekends, days, afternoons and evenings
Guest Service Agent
Entity: Doubletree by Hilton Business Bay
Qualification: Previous experience in a customer-focused industry; Ability to work on your own and as part of a team; experience in cash handling; Front Office/Concierge experience in the hotel, leisure, and/or entertainment sectors
Chef de Partie (Pastry)
Entity: Waldorf Astoria DIFC
Qualification: Minimum of 1-year experience; cookery qualification (proof may be required); locally available for a food trial.
Laundry Attendant
Entity: Waldorf Astoria DIFC
Qualification: Previous laundry experience; ability to work on own or in teams
Reservations Agent
Entity: Waldorf Astoria DIFC
Qualification: Previous experience; strong administration and organizational skills; computer proficiency; Arabic speaking skills; OnQ experience.
Waiter
Entity: DoubleTree by Hilton Jumeirah
Qualification: Previous experience; knowledge of food hygiene regulations; positive attitude
Room Service Manager
Entity: Conrad Dubai
Qualification: Experience in a similar role; effective management skill; experience managing payroll, budgets and forecasting
Food and Beverage Supervisor
Entity: Conrad Dubai
Qualification: Previous Food and Beverage experience; Ability to work on your own or in teams
Personal Concierge (European language speaker)
Entity: Waldorf Astoria The Palm
Qualification: Leadership, interpersonal and communication skills; Accountable and resilient; High level of IT proficiency
Guest Service Agent / Receptionist
Entity: Hampton by Hilton Barsha
Qualification: Previous experience in cash handling; Front Office/Concierge experience in the hotel, leisure, and/or entertainment sectors
