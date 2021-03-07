UAE: Jumbo Teams Up with SAWA Life to Bring Sustainable Fashion

Jumbo Group, a leading technology retailer and distributor in the UAE, has announced its association with SAWA Life – a sustainable social enterprise based in Africa - to bring unique tech-lifestyle accessories for customers in this market.



SAWA Life was founded in 2017 as part of a philanthropic mission of uplifting marginalised women in Africa through employment and showcases the beauty of designs synonymous with African culture through the creation of 100% hand-beaded fashionable tech accessories.

The artisans of SAWA use craft skills indigenous to Kenyan culture and paper beading techniques that originate from Uganda’s Luo tribe with sustainability firmly entrenched at the heart of the enterprise.



Pankaj Kumar, Head of Jumbo OmniChannel Retail, said: “Jumbo has always pioneered unique concepts in tech retail for this market and our association with SAWA Life will add another dimension to our range of sustainable tech products. We are particularly pleased to launch SAWA Life as it aligns with the values of the Jumbo Group towards sustainability and the preservation of the ecological balance of our society at large. The vision of SAWA Life is also in tandem with the CSR values of our brand and we are happy to contribute to the empowerment of marginalized women in Kenya through this association.”



The products under SAWA Life include colourful air pod straps, bracelets, charging cords, and earbuds amongst others. Jumbo Electronics will make available all these products at their stores as well as on their online platform.



Commenting on this partnership, Emily Shagley, Sawa Life Founder, said: “We are excited about this partnership with Jumbo Electronics, one of the leading tech retailers in the UAE. Our values align closely with Jumbo and we are looking forward to a great partnership and we see this partnership as a great opportunity to further Sawa’s mission to improve lives of women across Africa."