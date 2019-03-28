UAE Launches $544 Million Sustainable City Project

Spread across 7.2 million sq ft area, Sharjah Sustainable City is strategically located near the emirate's Al Rahmaniya area, easily accessible from the Sharjah International Airport and Sharjah University City. (Shutterstock)

Sharjah has annnounced the launch of its Dh2-billion ($544 million) urban mixed-use project ‘Sharjah Sustainable City,' which will meet the highest standards of green economy and environmental sustainability.



Spread across 7.2 million sq ft area, Sharjah Sustainable City is strategically located near the emirate's Al Rahmaniya area, easily accessible from the Sharjah International Airport and Sharjah University City.



Upon completion, it will feature 1,120 eco-friendly and energy-efficient villas with a modern-meets-oriental design in harmony with the unique architectural aesthetic Sharjah is known for, said HH Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, after officially unveiling the project.



The project is the outcome of a strategic partnership between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Diamond Developers.



During the launch ceremony, Dr Sheikh Sultan was introduced to the features of the residential units and other facilities through a 3D city model on display.



He was also briefed by officials on the eco-friendly technologies the city will be built on, and the key environmental and health benefits they will offer to the city’s future residents.



The project will include a sustainable school, which will promote the concepts of sustainability through school curricula, said the statement from Shurooq.



It will also feature a ‘Sustainability Experience Centre’ – a platform to host meetings and forums by government and academic entities, NGOs, as well as school and university students, centred around promoting awareness about environmental issues and sustainable living, it stated.



The project encompasses three-, four-, and five-bedroom villas built on spacious 2,035 – 3,630 sq ft plots, and are being designed to offer discerning buyers the perfect combination of comfort, practicality and style, said the statement.



According to Shurooq, these smart homes in the city are being built to offer up to 100 per cent savings on electricity bills and 50 per cent cuts on water bills.

The project includes a number of public facilities – a community shopping centre for premier shopping and entertainment, a venue to host social events, health clubs, swimming pools, cycling and jogging tracks, restaurants, nurseries, medical clinics and a mosque, it stated.



Sharjah Sustainability City is poised to be a landmark contribution by Sharjah to the global movement towards reducing carbon footprint, slowing global warming and decreasing the harsh impacts of climate change, said the company in a statement.



It reflects Shurooq’s commitment to promote the green economy culture in Sharjah and the UAE, and create new opportunities for the establishment of world-class infrastructure that promotes environment-friendly and sustainable living, it added.



The project’s partners have announced that purchase contracts for the villas will be available to interested buyers, starting from today (March 28).



The residential green project implements best environmental practices to reduce environmental footprint, which will be seen in the deployment of electric and autonomous car shuttle services within the city, and electric car charging stations, said senior officials.



Sharjah Sustainable City is designed to cover all three elements of sustainability: social, economic and environmental, they added.



Executive Chairman Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal said Shurooq’s business philosophy was based on mutually-beneficial partnerships that promote and realise Sharjah’s growth strategy.



"In recent past years, the standards and criteria of social development have seen remarkable change. Sustainability, natural resources and environment preservation, public health protection, greenhouse gas reduction are development priorities. These new standards are instrumental to sustainable development. They are an urgent global requirement that cannot be ignored," stated Al Sarkal.



He pointed out that Sharjah Sustainable City, located at Um Funnain area, was powered entirely by renewable energy produced by solar panels, and has recycling plants that will recycle water and waste, a 100 percent.



The city will also feature biodome greenhouses and outdoor gardens to support sustainable farming of a variety of fruit and vegetables within the community, he explained.



Diamond Developers CEO Faris Saeed said: "The project is the first of its kind in Sharjah, which thanks to its wise leadership, has come a long way in promoting environmental sustainability with a focus on preserving our natural resources for generations to come."



"It is remarkable to have the opportunity to apply experience and expertise that we have gained over the years, through collaborations with international research and academic institutions, to meet the emirate’s aspirations to create a world-class sustainable community. The Sharjah Sustainable City project is being built to promote happiness and good living, and is a shining example of a successful public private partnership," he added.



Sharjah Sustainable City CEO Yousif Al Mutawa said the integrated residential project reflects the vision of Sharjah government to promote economic diversity and aligns with the global approach to support green investments within the sustainable development framework.



"The development is a leading model of a future city. It aims to create an eco-friendly non-traditional community with world-class amenities and state-of-the-art infrastructure, and has presented a brand new opportunity in sustainable investments," he added.