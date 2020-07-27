UAE Launches First-of-Its-Kind Youth Program

For several years now, the UAE has managed to establish its position as a spearhead, becoming a country that leads and takes charge across fields. In a very short time, the UAE has become one of the world’s leading economies.

As a continuation to its leadership, the Federal Youth Authority launched the Young Economist Program under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to prepare generations of highly qualified Emirati youth between 21 and 35 years old to become future leaders in the field of economics.

Today, we launched @emiratesyouth’s Young Economist Program, in partnership with several institutions. We aim to create the UAE’s future leaders in economics. We invite our innovative youth in this field to apply, and the most qualified will be selected. https://t.co/CcReCn4xjj pic.twitter.com/vqfxYAlnon — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 25, 2020

The three-month program, which is the first of its kind in the region, will train young talents and equip them with the skills needed to shape the UAE’s economy and prosper in their careers in national and international economic organizations. It will offer meetings with top leaders in the field, 60 training sessions, field visits, among other opportunities.

I learned from @HHShkMohd that it is always a win to invest in our youth, and that the economy is like young people – ever-changing and transformative. The Young Economist Program will contribute to shaping expert talents and will invest in their dynamic energies and skillsets. pic.twitter.com/GfidcTgizI — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 25, 2020

“Our youth have the ability to think outside the box and produce innovative ideas and solutions for modern challenges,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

Those interested and eligible can read more on the program and register here.