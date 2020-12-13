UAE Launches 'World's Coolest Winter' to Boost Domestic Tourism

The UAE has announced a new strategy that will see the development of a comprehensive scheme to regulate the domestic tourism sector sector in a solid collaboration among the relevant local and federal entities.

Giving the go-ahead to the strategy, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai stressed upon the need for a new unified tourism identity, as part of the UAE Nation Brand, to establish the country’s status as an ideal tourist destination locally and globally, and to share its inspiring story with the world.

As part of the strategy, Sheikh Mohammed launched the first federal domestic tourism campaign titled "World’s Coolest Winter" to invite the public to explore the hidden gems of the seven emirates.

The 45-day campaign, overseen by the Ministry of Economy in collaboration with local tourism entities and supported by the UAE Government Media Office, aims to highlight the major landmarks and attractions that distinguish every emirate and contribute to the UAE as a single destination.

It will also highlight different outdoor sporting events and festivals such as watersports, hiking, jogging, cycling, mountain biking, camping, desert safaris and beach picnics as part of efforts to promote an active lifestyle.

"The UAE Strategy for Domestic Tourism marks the beginning of unifying our efforts and coordinating our capabilities towards harnessing all of our tourism resources in the best possible way. Today, we are launching the first of many campaigns to develop this vital sector of our economy," remarked Sheikh Mohammed.

Pointing out that the domestic tourism spending in the UAE currently stood at AED41 billion ($11.2 billion), Sheikh Mohammed said: "With a solid federal collaboration, we can double the contributions of the domestic market and create new opportunities for the small business industries across the country."

"Working as one team in the tourism sector will bring long-term benefits to every part of the UAE and boost our status globally as a single destination that offers rich and diverse experiences," he stated.

"Each of the seven emirates features rich tourist experiences, massive resources and cultural, archaeological and architectural treasures. We aim to unify our efforts to maximise returns," he noted.

"We invite the private sector to take this campaign as an opportunity to strengthen partnerships with the government to bring greater value and accelerate the country’s economic recovery," he added.

He said that "the UAE hosts an exceptional winter and offers the best services that tourists can utilize inside and outside the country."

"Winter brings great moments and experiences. Like everything else in the UAE, we aim to make every winter the best in the world."

Sheikh Mohammed also called upon the citizens and residents of different age groups, interests and backgrounds, to rediscover the UAE’s landmarks, reconnect with nature and share their experiences on social media platforms.