UAE: LinkedIn Offers Companies Free Hiring Resources to Meet COVID-19 Demands

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, is offering free hiring resources to companies and organisations in healthcare (including medical device, medical practice and mental health care), supermarket, warehousing, freight delivery, as well as disaster relief nonprofits, to help find people with the skills and experience to fill critical frontline roles.

The initiative aims to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, which has significantly impacted people, businesses and communities around the world. New data from LinkedIn across multiple markets shows that job postings for critical roles in healthcare, such as doctors, nurses and medical assistants, have been rising.

In the UAE in particular, the number of healthcare job postings and listings have surged significantly since the COVID-19 outbreak, with leading hospitals in the country on a hiring spree.

Ali Matar, Head of MENA and Emerging Markets in Europe and Africa, LinkedIn said: “Amongst the despair and anxiety, there are numerous stories of hope, resilience and immense courage from those on the frontlines, working tirelessly to protect the community. It’s clear, however, that more help is needed to fill the most urgent open roles. At LinkedIn we are focusing all our efforts to help accelerate the hiring of people with critical skills that are most in demand right now. We’re committed to doing our part and are grateful for the huge support from our employees who are volunteering their time to help recruit for these urgent roles that will ultimately make a difference and serve all of humanity.”

LinkedIn is supporting industries on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response by:

Free job posts for frontline roles: LinkedIn is offering companies and organisations in healthcare (including medical device, medical practice and mental health care), supermarket, warehousing and freight delivery, as well as disaster relief nonprofits, the ability to post mission-critical jobs for free on the platform from 1 April to 30 June to find and hire people needed to fill critical roles.

Connecting medical professionals to urgent healthcare roles: LinkedIn is helping job seekers with the right skills to quickly find open roles by promoting them on our Jobs page. For instance, frontline healthcare roles, such as doctors and nurses, will be automatically added to a list of ‘urgent’ jobs, which will be surfaced to LinkedIn members with relevant skills. LinkedIn members that have relevant skills that fit these open roles will receive automatic real-time alerts and emails that inform them so that they can apply immediately.

Mobilising LinkedIn’s own recruiters to help fill urgent roles: To help healthcare organisations and disaster relief nonprofits who are managing the secondary effects of coronavirus, such as unemployment, childcare, and mental health issues, LinkedIn is offering support through its Recruiting For Good program where LinkedIn employees with recruiting expertise can volunteer their time to help organisations find talent to fill urgent paid and volunteer positions. This includes 50 of LinkedIn’s recruitment team across Europe and Latin America to date.

Supporting healthcare staffing customers with free insights: LinkedIn has also heard from its healthcare staffing customers that they need help hiring for critical healthcare roles. To help support their surge hiring needs, LinkedIn is offering access to LinkedIn Talent Insights for three months to give our customers real-time data and insights to identify critical healthcare professionals efficiently.