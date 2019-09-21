UAE Logistics Sector’s Gross Output Hit $60 Billion

The UAE's logistics sector has been making great strides over the recent years, as the country retains its advanced ranking across global competitiveness indices thanks to the strong offerings of its free zones and massive infrastructure investments.





Within this positive outlook perspective, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority said the logistics sector's gross output amounted to Dh219 billion ($60 billion) last year, and added that within the next two years, the sector's contribution to the country's GDP is set to increase to 8 per cent.

As part of the UAE’s economic diversification plan UAE Vision 2021, Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and Dubai’s Industrial Strategy 2030, the development of the logistics sector is seen as a strategically important goal for sustained long term success of the national economy, stated the Authority.

Studies developed by the Ministry of Economy believe that the country's integrated free zones, massive investments in infrastructure and fast-growing e-commerce are some of the key reasons that are driving the logistics industry and putting the UAE ahead of the most of the emerging markets globally.