UAE Is on the Look-out for the Next Space Startups

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is participating in GITEX Future Stars, which will be held in conjunction with GITEX Technology Week 2018.

The Innovation Challenge, launched by MBRSC, is a competition for space technology startups to showcase the latest innovations in the space technology field.

Registration was opened prior to the launch of GITEX Future Stars, for companies wishing to participate to submit their presentations and be evaluated by the MBRSC.

then selects a list of 15 startup companies, who will compete with each other to establish unique partnerships, between MBRSC and the world’s most powerful startup technology companies, to support investment in the space industry.

The competition includes creating technologies for all aspects of spacecraft manufacturing (software and hardware), enabling technologies, data processing and processing systems on board the spacecraft, data processing, ground data processing systems, as well as indirect space-related applications aimed at using existing space technologies to improve the quality of life. MBRSC also included creating low or zero energy houses, as a challenge to life on-ground.

The competition has also allocated valuable financial prizes, ranging from $10,000, $20,000, or $30,000, to the shortlisted companies.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of the MBRSC, said, “GITEX Future Stars is an opportunity to introduce our projects and technologies and a platform where we can review our current and future challenges and enable entrepreneurs and start ups to participate to find practical and innovative solutions for them. This supports the UAE National Innovation Strategy, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world over the next seven years, especially in the field of national space, which is mainly based on innovation. This also comes in line with MBRSC’s objectives and approach”.