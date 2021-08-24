UAE: Masdar City Offers Free Zone License Set Up from Dh1,000

UAE's Masdar City Free Zone has announced the launch of new business package options for new and existing companies based in the region’s hub for innovative sustainable technologies, Masdar City.

Masdar City Free Zone launches new licence options for businesses https://t.co/DTpP2v38WA pic.twitter.com/Isz0tEUfL6 — UAE Business News (@UAEBusinessNews) August 23, 2021

The launch of these new package options has been introduced to further support business growth and development in Abu Dhabi.

“Masdar City is home to hundreds of companies, both international and local, that are dedicated to developing sustainability-focused technological innovations of the future. As the City’s dynamic ecosystem continues to grow, our Free Zone is also ensuring that new and existing businesses, can benefit from extremely competitive licence options in addition to the unique network of education, R&D and innovation, that they automatically become a part of at Masdar City.” - Abdulla Balalaa - Executive Director of Masdar City Also Read ADNOC Reportedly in Early Discussions to Acquire Stake in Masdar

“With the recent government notice to ease the business environment, Abu Dhabi’s position as an attractive global hub that promotes economic diversification, empowers global talent, and supports the emirate’s sustainable development, is further reinforced. Masdar City Free Zone fully supports this, and we look forward to welcoming even more innovative companies to our growing community,” Balalaa continued.



“Masdar City Free Zone is run by a highly knowledgeable team of experts who are ready to assist businesses with all of their requirements, both in person, via email or phone, or via the City’s Free Zone portal,” Balalaa added.



The new Masdar City Free Zone license packages offer a unique flexibility that allows companies to adapt to their businesses requirements and are available now.

The license fees for Packages A, B and C are Dh1,000, Dh7,000 and Dh12,000, respectively. Masdar City will grant one visa under Package B and two under Package C.