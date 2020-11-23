  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UAE Mulls the Return of Boeing's 737MAX

UAE Mulls the Return of Boeing's 737MAX

Published November 23rd, 2020 - 07:35 GMT
UAE Mulls the Return of Boeing's 737MAX
The GCAA will issue a Safety Decision stipulating technical requirements to ensure a safe return to service of the MAX aircraft. (Shutterstock)
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has established a Return to Service Committee on Boeing 737 Max that includes specialists from the required areas who are working with their counterparts in the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

"We will continue to work closely with FAA and EASA on the recertification process. The GCAA will issue a Safety Decision stipulating technical requirements to ensure a safe return to service of the MAX aircraft and we will also announce our certification timelines in due course.", GCAA said in a statement.

US to Approve Boeing 737 MAX Jet Return
Boeing Predicts Long-Term Demand Recovery in the Middle East
Boeing Loses Additional 12 737 Max Orders

Via SyndiGate.info


Publishing Rights Reserved to Bahrain News Agency © 2003 - 2020

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...