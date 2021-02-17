  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UAE: National Banks Return Back $3.94 Billion from Stimulus

UAE: National Banks Return Back $3.94 Billion from Stimulus

Published February 17th, 2021 - 10:30 GMT
UAE: National Banks Return Back $3.94 Billion from Stimulus
According to the terms of TESS, participating banks can use the funding to offer temporary relief to private sector and retail customers for a period of up to six months. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The move is reflective of the robust solvency profile of the UAE national banks and the sufficient funds they have to handle their business in the best possible manner, said a Wam news agency report.

UAE national banks have returned around AED14.47 billion ($3.94 billion) from the stimulus they had received since March 2020 from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) to deal with the Covid-19 impact, statistics by the CBUAE have shown.

The move is reflective of the robust solvency profile of the UAE national banks and the sufficient funds they have to handle their business in the best possible manner, said a Wam news agency report.
 
An AED100 billion targeted economic support scheme (TESS) initiative was launched by the CBUAE in March 2020 to support the UAE’s economy during the Covid-19 pandemic, which consisted of zero-interest, collateralised loans worth AED50 billion for local banks and an additional AED50 billion freed up from banks’ capital buffers.
 
According to the terms of TESS, participating banks can use the funding to offer temporary relief to private sector and retail customers for a period of up to six months. The scheme also aims to ease principal and interest payments on outstanding loans, the report said.
UAE: Total Assets of Central Bank Rise 6.6 Percent in December
UAE Among Top 5 Competitive Global Markets
UAE: DXB Entertainments Reports $39.2 Million in Revenues

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...