UAE Nationals to Get Visa on Arrival in Pakistan
Pakistan will allow e-visas to 175 countries, visa on arrival for 50 countries and business visas to 98 countries. (Shutterstock)
UAE citizens will get a visa on arrival to Pakistan, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday.
Further details will be announced later and could include a one month visa with multiple entries for Emiratis.
Pakistan last week announced major reforms to its visa policies to give a boost to tourism.
"We changed the visa policies after 70 years," he said, adding that earlier tourists and even journalists had to face problems while visiting Pakistan.
He said that in the reforms, Pakistan will allow e-visas to 175 countries, visa on arrival for 50 countries and business visas to 98 countries.
Chaudhry told Khaleej Times that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari was meeting UAE officials with regard to the prisoner extradition programme and details would be announced soon.
On Saturday, Bukhari met workers from the Khansaheb Labour Accommodation, Jebel Ali in Dubai to interact with the Pakistani workforce.
He met with the workers and reviewed their accommodation, dining and prayer facilities to get an overall picture of the provisions their employers are providing.
Chaudhry urged Pakistanis in the UAE to send money through legal channels.
By Asma Ali Zain
