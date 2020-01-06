  1. Home
UAE: Non Oil Private Sector Records Its Slowest Growth Rate in December

Published January 6th, 2020 - 07:29 GMT
The survey showed output growth slowing for a third consecutive month, with the related index slipping to 51.6. (Shutterstock)
The UAE's non oil private sector recorded its slowest growth rate in December, according to a recent business survey.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which covers manufacturing and services, slowed to 50.2 from 50.3 the previous month. It was the weakest growth rate since the survey began in August 2009.

The expectations remained elevated though, as firms held on to hopes that increased investment and tourism will support business activity growth during 2020, the report added.

The survey showed output growth slowing for a third consecutive month, with the related index slipping to 51.6, its softest in over eight years, with businesses citing subdued economic conditions.

Output increases at slowest rate since September 2011

New business sees renewed upturn, but only slight

Inflationary pressures subdued as firms offer further discounts

"The UAE non-oil economy ended the year on a very different note to where it started . The second half was much more subdued, with sales struggling to rise despite further price cuts," said David Owen, economist at IHS Markit.


At  the  same  time,  new  orders  grew  marginally,  linked  to  soft demand  both  at  home  and  abroad.  The  expansion  in  new  business  volumes  was  the  weakest  seen  in  the  series  history,  albeit  followed  the  first  monthly  reduction  ever  recorded  in November.

Meanwhile,  selling  charges  were  again  lowered  in  December,  as  has  been  the  case  in  each  month  since  October  2018. 

Employment rates grew marginally after contracting the previous month.

