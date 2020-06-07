UAE: Now You Can Have Fuel Delivered to Your Doorstep In Abu Dhabi!

From now onwards, residents in Abu Dhabi can have their vehicles refueled on their doorstep through Adnoc Distribution's 'My Station'.

A customer can pick time and location to avail this mobile fueling service.

"With 'My Station', you can have fuel delivered to your home at your convenience. Now available in Al Riyadh City in addition to Abu Dhabi Island, Al Maryah, and Al Reem Island from 7 am to 11 pm," Adnoc Distribution said.

Residents can dial 800-300 or 0547929411 to order fuel.

'My Station' initiative is in line with Adnoc Distribution's efforts to bring services closer to people.

Last month, four 'On the go' neighborhood stations with drive-thru convenience stores were opened in Abu Dhabi.