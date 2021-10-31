UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices to Rise in November

  1. Home
Published October 31st, 2021 - 12:29 GMT
In October, prices started to hike amid the output and the economy global recovery and will continue to rise. (Shutterstock)
starting tomorrow, Monday, November 1, 2021

UAE's fuel price committee approved on Sunday an increase in petrol and diesel prices for November 2021.  Effective starting tomorrow, Monday, November 1, 2021, the new price includes a value-added tax of 5%.

UAE's New Diesel, Petrol Prices

UAE Petrol

The new hikes in prices show an increase between 19 and 20 fils in petrol and 30 fils in diesel per liter, with increases ranging between 7.7% and 8% in gasoline and about 12% in diesel compared to October's prices.

It's worth mentioning that back in September, prices slipped after nearly six months of increases. While in October, prices started to hike amid the output boost and the global economy recovery and it will continue to rise in November.

