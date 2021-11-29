  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices Slips in December

UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices Slips in December

Published November 29th, 2021 - 08:54 GMT
UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices Slips in December
It's worth noting that oil prices plummeted more than 10% on Friday – their biggest one-day drop since April 2020 — as the new variant, Omicron, alarmed investors across financial markets. (Shutterstock)

UAE's fuel price committee approved on Monday a decrease in petrol and diesel prices for December 2021. Effective starting Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the new price includes a value-added tax of 5%.

Also ReadOil Recovers On Hopes of OPEC+ Pausing Output IncreaseOil Recovers On Hopes of OPEC+ Pausing Output Increase

UAE's New Diesel, Petrol Prices

UAE
Source: Instagram

Starting December 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.77 a litre, compared to Dh2.80 the previous month.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.66 per litre, compared to Dh2.69 in November.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.58 a litre, compared to from Dh2.61 a litre last month.
Diesel will be charged at Dh2.77 a litre compared to Dh2.81 in November.

It's worth noting that oil prices plummeted more than 10% on Friday – their biggest one-day drop since April 2020 — as the new variant, Omicron, alarmed investors across financial markets.

Tags:UAEPetrolDiesel

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...