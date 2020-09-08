UAE: Police Arrest COVID-19 Fake Recruitment Scammers in Dubai

A gang that tricked 150 job-seekers into transferring cash for non-existent career opportunities has been busted in Dubai. The scamsters created a bogus recruitment agency and defrauded the victims with fake jobs.



Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) at the Dubai Police, said: "The gang would lure victims by posting fake job opportunities with attractive salaries. They would then ask the victim for money for made-up reasons such as recruitment fees, taxes or for booking an interview appointment. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise in the number of job-seekers, the gang managed to defraud 150 individuals."

Colonel Salah Jumaa Bousaiba, director of the Economic Crimes Control Department, said the team received a tip-off about the bogus agency run by an Asian. "The suspects had published ads across social media platforms, promising job-seekers tempting job opportunities and attractive salaries. They asked vulnerable applicants for payments of Dh1,000-Dh3,000 to process the job application. In the end, the job-seeker would find out that no such position ever existed," Col Bousaiba explained.

Captain Ahmad Suhail Al Samahi, director of Anti-Fraud Department, said one of the victims was deceived into paying Dh3,000 for a bogus job application, a work visa and a status change.

Captain Al Samahi said they formed a raid team and coordinated with inspectors from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to verify the information and effect the arrests. "Our team arrested the suspects, and seized payment receipts and slips."

He said investigations concluded that the agency had only one person under its sponsorship.

Brig. Al Jalaf called on job-seekers to be on the guard against fake employment schemes. He explained that genuine recruitment agencies never ask for payments or any sensitive personal data.