UAE Provides $300 Million Development Aid to Jordan

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) said that it is providing $300 million in development aid to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The move comes following the directives of President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and follow-through of HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs reported Emirates news agency Wam.

"The UAE leadership's decision reaffirms the commitment to standing alongside the brotherly leadership and people of Jordan, reflecting the nation's foreign policy that carries the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continues under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa,” an ADFD statement said.