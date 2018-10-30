UAE Provides Housing Aid for 252 Citizens
UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme has approved the names of 252 citizens who are eligible for housing support valued at Dh190 million ($51.7 million), a media report said.
The move comes as part of the third and final group of 800 housing support decisions that were announced at the start of the month, on the occasion of World Population Day, reported Emirates news agency Wam.
The decisions are in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.
The housing support announced today includes 226 loans and 26 housing grants, which is composed of 177 applications for new housing, 22 for home completions, 50 home purchases, two housing additions and one for government housing.
