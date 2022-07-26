UAE Raises Pensions of Nationals Working in Abu Dhabi's Public Schools to 80%

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to ensure citizens’ wellbeing, Abu Dhabi Executive Council has approved a new decision to raise pensions of UAE Nationals working in the emirate’s public schools to 80% of their total salary, contributing to better living standards and more financial stability for Emirati families.

The decision, which is in line with continued efforts to empower, attract and retain UAE Nationals in the education sector, will benefit more than 7,600 Emiratis working in Abu Dhabi’s public schools in their retirement.

Abu Dhabi Government will spend more than AED6.6 billion to implement the new pension rate, paying the difference between the current monthly deductions and the higher 80% rate for the entire service period of eligible employees. The decision ensures public school national employees receive the same benefit as all government employees.

Based on a detailed study, conducted by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, in coordination with the Department of Finance, the Human Resources Authority and the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, the decision will not affect salaries. However, eligible employees will receive a higher retirement pension compared to the previous pension.

The decision will also provide new job opportunities for young Emiratis to enter the public education sector by encouraging eligible employees to apply for retirement.