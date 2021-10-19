UAE Ranks Among Global Top 10 Places to Live, Work

UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar ranked among the top 10 best places to live in the world for expats, according to HSBC's 14th annual Expat Explorer study.

The survey took into consideration salaries, career growth potential, job security, and savings, as well as social issues.

The three Gulf countries secured a position in the top 10, UAE leapfrogged 10 places to come to the 4th position, while Bahrain came in the 8th and Qatar in the 10th position.

Switzerland remained the number one place expats rated to live and Australia ranked second. Saudi Arabia came 39th globally.