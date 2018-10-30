UAE Residents to Enjoy Lower Fuel Fares This November!

The price of diesel, however, has been increased. (Shutterstock)

Petrol prices in the UAE have been revised for the month of November.



Super 98 petrol will now cost Dh2.57 per litre, down from Dh2.61 a litre in October. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.46 a litre, down four fils from Dh2.50 a litre in the previous month.

Read More

Saudi Arabia, Russia Will Not Lower Oil Prices, Despite Trump's Plea

IMF Optimistic Over UAE's Growth Outlook Citing High Oil Prices

The fuel prices for November in the #UAE as announced by the UAE Fuel Price Committee pic.twitter.com/fAzzz7MFb3 — ENOC (@ENOC) October 29, 2018





The price of diesel has been Dh2.87 per litre, up from Dh2.76 a litre last month.