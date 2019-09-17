UAE Retail Sector Value to Exceed $71 Billion by 2021

The UAE retail sector will register compound annual retail growth (CAGR) of 4.9 percent until 2021 reaching a value exceeding $71 billion, said a top official, citing forecasts from Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry.





Stephan Kurzawski, senior vice president of Messe Frankfurt Exhibition, was speaking ahead of Ambiente, the world’s largest consumer show, running from February 7-11 next year in Frankfurt, Germany.

Kurzawski was in the UAE to encourage the nation’s retailers, distributors, wholesalers, interior designers and hospitality industry to visit Ambiente 2020.The show regularly attracts over 130,000 visitors from more than 160 countries.

“If there is one event which will spur their imagination, enable them to meet future partners and suppliers, source innovative stock and discover the trends driving the industry, Ambiente is it,” he explained.

“They can network with high-calibre producers and make direct contact with competent, high-quality manufacturers via the shortest route. This is the largest and most important meeting place for global sourcing outside Asia with over 4,500 exhibitors from over 90 countries.”

Kurzawski said the 2020 show would be more important than ever for the UAE’s hotel, restaurant and catering professionals as it will feature the launch of Ambiente’s new dedicated HoReCa hall.

“The focus here will be on products and topics associated with front-of-house business, i.e. everything that concerns the work and customer experience within the hospitality space, which is a key focus area for the UAE’s business and tourism ambitions,” he added.

Major industry players such as APS, BHS Tabletop, Picard & Wielpütz, RAK, Revol and Zieher have committed to take part.

At Ambiente 2019, around 30,000 trade visitors – including many important decision-makers in the hospitality industry – expressed interest in HoReCa products with 80 percent coming from outside Germany.

The new HoReCa Hall 6.0 will comprise a wide spread of product groups including: Buffet & Presentation, Chafing & Transport, Tabletop, Café & Bar, From Oven to Table, Kitchen & Utensils, Menus, Signs & Displays, Tablecloths & Napkins, Professional Clothing & Waiting Equipment.

The event will also feature the HoReCa Academy which, over the fair’s five days, will host a wide range of talks for a professional HoReCa audience.

Kurzawski said next year’s Ambiente will sub-divide into three distinct segments – Giving, Living and Dining.

“These three clearly structured product areas reflect the show’s various trading platforms and distribution channels and enable visitors to more quickly connect with professionals aligned with their expertise areas,” he said.

“All three areas have particular relevance to the UAE. ‘Giving,’ which celebrates the diversity of gift ideas, because of this region’s strong gifting traditions; ‘Living,’ which focuses on interior design, furnishings and decoration, because of the luxury home aspirations prevalent in the country and ‘Dining’ which will appeal to designers and the hospitality sector as it is Ambiente’s major stage for everything that makes cooking and the household easier, and the eating experience more special. Buyers from the UAE’s very buoyant hospitality sector will find inspiration here from new gastronomy and customising concepts which will aid the differentiation process,” he added.

The SVP of Messe Frankfurt, one of the world’s oldest trade fair organisers running 146 shows worldwide each year including 16 in the Middle East via its Dubai-based subsidiary, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said Ambiente is also a vital trend-forecasting forum for UAE visitors.

“The opportunity for remaining relevant and creating relevance are enormous with experts addressing current and future challenges in the Ambiente Academy, trending lectures in the onsite design studio and future trends in digital business concepts being examined in workshops and lectures in the show’s ‘Thinking Hub,’” he said.