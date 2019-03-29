UAE Rises Petrol Prices for April

Fuel prices were hiked last month as well. (Shutterstock)

The UAE on Thursday revised fuel prices for the month of April 2019. (How much will you pay for fuel? Calculate here)



Super 98 petrol will now cost Dh2.23 per litre, up from Dh2.04 a litre in March, while Special 95 will cost Dh2.11 a litre, up from Dh1.92 a litre.

The price of diesel has been revised to Dh2.49 a litre, up from Dh2.41 a litre in March.