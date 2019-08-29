UAE, Saudi Form Working Team to Reinforce Partnership in Housing Sector Cooperation

A joint working team has been formed to reinforce the strategic partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the housing sector.





The team will provide unified housing services and launch joint projects, as part of the work of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, said a Wam news agency report.

The team is responsible for launching joint housing initiatives, performing studies and presenting proposals to the council’s executive committee, as well as establishing a knowledge platform for unifying standards related to the construction sector and construction materials, it said.