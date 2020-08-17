UAE: Sharjah Airport Becomes First Carbon-Neutral Airport in GCC



The Level 3+ Neutrality accreditation was given to the airport for recording zero net carbon dioxide emission over a full year.

The airport has previously committed to sustainable operations that ensure minimal impact on the environment through reducing carbon footprint and energy consumption.

It has adopted many green initiatives and programs, according to Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, in line with a country-wide environmental agenda.

The airport will be formally presented with the Level 3+ award at the Airport Carbon Accreditation Certification Presentation ceremony at the next ACI Asia-Pacific Regional Assembly, Conference and Exhibition.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation programme by ACI is the only independent, institutionally endorsed carbon standard for airports that recognizes efforts made to manage and reduce their carbon dioxide emissions.