UAE Sixth in the World in Global Competitiveness Index

The UAE has made a new leap in the Global Competitiveness Index, GCI, according to the recent Global Competitiveness Report issued by the World Economic Forum (Davos) 2018, where the country has advanced 18 places in "ICT Adoption" from 24th to 6th place in the world.

This theme measures the efficiency of the telecommunications sector in countries through a number of global competitiveness indicators. The report also showed that the UAE has ranked first in the world in the Global Competitiveness Index for mobile broadband subscription rate, and ranked second globally in the mobile subscription index.

These results reflect the significant progress made by the UAE in Information and Communications Technology, ICT, which had been the outcome of the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority's, TRA's, diligent work, guided by the leadership directives. Such results also reflect the effectiveness of strategies adopted by the UAE in the fields of ICT, Artificial Intelligence and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Commenting on the UAE's achievement, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, said, "The remarkable success that the UAE is witnessing these days is the fruit of many years of planning and hard work. Today, we are in the world’s top rankings in various technical and economic fields. We launched Khalifa Sat and have the Hope Probe, our own project for discovering Mars.

Today, we are hosting ITU's Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-18), the most important ICT event. The UAE is not only involved in shaping the future, but also promotes happiness and prosperity around the world through a comprehensive sustainable development based on a well-established future knowledge economy."

Al Mansoori expressed his pride in all the achievements made in record time, and emphasised that progress is still being made to become number one in various economic and technical fields.