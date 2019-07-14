UAE, Spain Sign MoU to Enhance Cooperation in the Infrastructure Sector

A senior UAE delegation led by Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, is in Madrid, Spain, to discuss bilateral relations with senior government officials.





The UAE team, comprising both the government and private sectors representatives, met Spanish Minister of development, Jose Luis Abalos Meco, and State Secretary for Trade, Xiana Mendez in the capital today (July 13), said the state news agency Wam.

The meeting, which was also attended by Majed Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Madrid, discussed ways to enhance cooperation and investment opportunities, particularly in the infrastructure sector.

During the visit, the minister attended the signing of a MoU between the UAE Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the Spanish Ministry of Public Works and Transport for co-operation in the areas of sustainable planning of lands, urban development, housing, technical and engineering legislations, as well as infrastructure for roads, railways and ports, stated the report.

He also delivered a lecture at the new economic forum in Madrid which was attended by the representatives of Spain's leading infrastructure companies and government authorities, it added.