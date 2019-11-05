UAE Spends $334 Billion on Sustainable Development Within 2 Years

The UAE spent approximately Dh1.227 trillion ($334 billion) was spent on comprehensive sustainable development from 2016 through 2018 as part of the UAE Vision 2021, figures by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) have showed.





The expenditure covered multiple sectors, including, inter alia, social development, infrastructure, economic resources, governmental affairs, financial assets, and scientific research, reported state news agency Wam.

According to MoF's statistics, government expenditure grew from Dh398.232 billion in 2016 to Dh404.066 billion in 2017, equivalent to a 2.5 percent growth, before spiralling 3.1 percent to Dh421 billion in 2018, with the indicators for 2019 showing expenditures once again on upward trajectory, given the government's growing focus on ensuring all-embracing development across various sectors to build up a knowledge-based economy driven by increased productivity, innovation, and R&D.