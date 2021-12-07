UAE to Start 2022 with Reduced Working Week

  1. Home
Published December 7th, 2021 - 08:25 GMT
Friday working hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Shutterstock)

The United Arab Emirates has announced that it will transition to a four-and-a-half day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend, effective Jan. 1, 2022. 

Friday working hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

All Federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022, while no specific instructions or guidance was made relating to the private sector.

Currently the weekend is Friday and Saturday in the UAE and the rest of the GCC.

Tags:UAEworking hoursWorking week

