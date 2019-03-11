UAE Starts Receiving Applications for 10-Year Visa. (Shutterstock)

The UAE cabinet on Monday approved the regulatory framework for the issuance of residence permits to investors, entrepreneurs and innovators.



"The UAE's residency departments will start receiving applications. The UAE has always embraced talent, and it will continue to," the Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.

In November 2018, the UAE issued a decision to adopt a new system of entry visas for investors and professional talents by providing them with long-term visas.

The system will grant investors and talents up to 10-year residency visas for specialists in medical, scientific, research and technical fields, as well as for all scientists and innovators, as well as five-year residency visas for students studying in the UAE, and 10-year visas for exceptional students.

The cabinet on Monday also approved the National Space Strategy 2030. It includes 79 projects in the field of space science and research, manufacturing, assembly and testing, as well as the commercial space services sector.