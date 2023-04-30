UAE stock market gains Dh106b in April

ALBAWABA - The UAE's stock market gained more AED 106 billion ($28.8 billion) in April, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Driven by the performance of leading stocks and new listings such as Ansari Financial Services and M.P.M.E., the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange accounted for AED 80.1 billion ($21.8 billion) of the gains.

The Dubai Financial Market accounted for AED 26.2 billion ($7.1 billion), according to the report.

It said the total market capitalization of the two markets increased from AED 3.317 trillion ($898 billion) to AED 3.423 trillion ($930 billion).

Local shares attracted AED 26.6 billion ($7.2 billion) of liquidity in April, with 332,700 transactions carried out, trading with 6.9 billion shares.

In Abu Dhabi, the ADX gained 3.81 percent, while the ADX 15 nudged up by 3.93 percent, registering the biggest monthly increase since October 2022.

The financial sector, consumer goods, real estate, industry, energy, and telecommunications contributed to the gains, according to WAM.

It said in Dubai, the general index of the Dubai Financial Market rose by over 4 percent, with the financial, real estate, industry, and consumer goods sectors performing well.

Emaar Properties, Emirates NBD, and Emaar Malls were among the gainers, WAM reported.

It said the share of Emaar Properties attracted the highest liquidity, followed by Emirates NBD and Ajman Bank.