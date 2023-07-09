UAE stock markets pay out highest dividends in 9 years

ALBAWABA – The Gulf survey on dividends in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) showed UAE stock markets have paid out the highest amount in dividends in 2022, compared to the previous years since 2014, as reported by Emirati online newspaper AlKhaleej on Sunday.

UAE stock markets have paid out a total of $11.50 billion (AED42.25 billion) in dividends in 2022, including $11.43 billion (AED41.99 billion) in cash and $70.79 million (AED260 million) in bonus shares.

Over the survey duration of nine years, UAE stock markets paid out a total of $87.9 billion (AED323 billion) in dividends and bonus shares in the past nine years, according to AlKhaleej news.

Total dividends of UAE stock markets in 2014-2022

Cash dividends comprised 95.7 percent of total pay-outs, in the duration 2014 through 2022, at a total estimated $84.1 billion (AED309 billion). Whereas bonus shares comprised the remaining 4.4 percent, at a total estimate of $3.76 billion (AED13.8 billion), AlKhaleej reported.

UAE stock markets distributed a total of $11.5 billion (AED42.24 billion) in dividends in 2018, around $2.7 million less than 2022, according to the Emirates-based newspaper.

Highest 2022 dividends in UAE stock markets by sector

Banks distributed the largest dividends in terms of cash, over the last eight years, according to Gulf survey, totalling $38.12 billion (AED billion).

Telecommunications came in second, for the duration of the survey, at a total of $18.8 billion (AED69.15 billion), followed by the real estate sector in third place, with a total of $8.16 billion (AED29.98 billion).