UAE: talabat Delivery App Is Available Now on Huawei AppGallery 

Huawei, a global ICT solutions provider, has announced the addition of talabat, the Mena region’s leading delivery app, to Huawei AppGallery in the UAE.



The new talabat app comes fully integrated with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) allowing consumers to take full advantage of the app on their Huawei devices. That means with only a couple of taps on a Huawei smartphone, users across the Mena region can place their orders from the largest food and groceries delivery app in the region.



Toon Gyssels, Chief Operating Officer from talabat said: “We are proud to announce that the talabat app has now been added to Huawei AppGallery. This means that Huawei smartphone users can now seamlessly order their favourite meals, groceries, flowers and medicine through talabat.



“Our aim is to make the process of ordering and delivering food, medicines and groceries as simple as possible for customers. By joining Huawei AppGallery, we are now part of the third largest app marketplace - reaching to broader communities across our markets.”



A moment card feature is also being launched for talabat users and the app is now available on Huawei Assistant . TODAY. Users can avail discounts on their first orders placed on the talabat app located on the feature.



With Huawei Assistant . TODAY, users are one swipe away from accessing services and content from a single screen on their Huawei smartphones. Users can search for locally-installed apps, memos, and emails or scan through personalized newsfeeds.



The talabat app has also been integrated into HMS Huawei Core allowing it to take full advantage of the platform’s innovative features.



talabat is currently the region’s largest food and grocery delivery app, with a network of over 24,800 restaurants and stores and 44,675 branches. Revolutionising grocery delivery, talabat mart was also introduced towards the end of 2019 and delivers groceries in 30 minutes or less. Operating across eight different markets in the Mena region, talabat was acquired by Delivery Hero - the global leader in online food delivery.



Lu Geng Vice President Middle East & Africa Global Partnership & Ecosystem- development at Huawei said: “Huawei is continuously striving to ensure our users have access to high-quality apps and services. As a result, we are delighted to welcome talabat as the latest high-profile app to join Huawei AppGallery.



“This new app gives Huawei users the ability to order food from a wide range of restaurants in the country as well as groceries and medicines from their smartphones. The addition of talabat reflects the rapid growth in popularity of Huawei AppGallery among consumers, businesses and developers.”