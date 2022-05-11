UAE: Talabat Riders Go On Strike Demanding Higher Wages

Delivery workers for Talabat, the Middle East unit of the German company Delivery Hero, went on strike in UAE demanding better pay and working conditions.

The workers' second strike started on Monday evening where they started refusing to make deliveries in Dubai.

Talabat's drivers were motivated to make this move after they witnessed the success of the strike that was started earlier this month by Deliveroo delivery workers who were demanding the British food delivery company not to proceed with plans to cut pay.

The protestors are demanding a $0.54 increase in payments to $2.59 per order to help with rising fuel costs in the UAE, which have risen by more than 30% this year.

On its behalf, Talabat confirmed the work stoppage in a statement to The Associated Press, saying the company was "committed to ensuring riders can continue to rely on our platform to provide for their families."

"We understand economic and political realities are changing constantly, and we will always continue to listen to what riders have to say." the company added.

It's worth noting that both strikes are considered rare instances in the UAE where independent trade unions, public protests and industrial action are banned. And such actions can lead to suspension, dismissal or even deportation.