UAE Tech Podcast: Adenike Cosgrove on Cybersecurity Governance

The UAE has long invested in cybersecurity, hosting globally significant conferences and attracting talent in this space for at least the past decade.

At the same time, the field of cybersecurity is shifting as the sophistication of the digital economy matures. Satista estimated that the digital economy will grow to $53 trillion US dollars next year, up from 13.5 trillion in 2018.

It’s no surprise that as humanity economically interacts online, protecting data and identity is becoming so important. This is particularly the case as entirely new technologies change the ways we use, store and value data.

We spoke with Adenike Cosgrove, a cybersecurity strategist at Proofpoint to discuss their 2022 report, and how the threat landscape is changing as the wider digital economy transforms.

