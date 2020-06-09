UAE Tech Podcast: Alessandro Casuccio on Big Data, Ecommerce & Building in the Cloud

Over the past few months we’ve been catapulted into a reality in which flights are grounded, public transport is closed, and social distancing has made human contact so much more difficult. From education to health and e-commerce, the COVID-19 pandemic is changing things in ways that are difficult to predict or model.

Because of this, we figured it was the perfect time to relaunch a discussion on technological change. This week the UAE Tech Podcast is talking with Alessandro Casucio of CONVZ Analytics, on the evolution of the region’s now booming e-commerce sector.



Alessandro Casuccio arrived in the UAE eight years ago, shortly before e-commerce was to witness a massive surge in growth. At that time the e-commerce ecosystem in MENA was working hard to solve challenges in logistics, supply-chain management and online payment infrastructure. For most UAE and GCC residents buying online products still remained in its infancy.

After working with Noon, Namshi, Careem and others Casuccio had the market insight required to begin his own company. His focus was on data; specifically the data that would help clients better understand things like customer acquisition, customer conversion, retention, or data-synergies and insights across divisions.

Casuccio is in an ideal position to talk about how data analysis is creating more sophisticated e-commerce systems, and powering the growth of a digital economy more broadly. We also discuss the future, in particular intangible products. Will UAE shoppers be paying for news subscriptions or software and ed-tech solutions any time soon? Many in the tech and publishing industries are hoping so.

