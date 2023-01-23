UAE Tech Podcast: Bezogia & Blockchain Gaming

Pillage, mint, summon and earn - welcome to the world of blockchain gaming.

Legends of Bezogia is an Massive Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORG) combining tokenomics, NFTs and competitive ranked gaming with the blockchain.

This means players can invest in a Bezoge avatar, mint magic blocks, sell in-game items and become part of the Bezogia community.

But seriously, who cares? The new Call of Duty has just dropped, the PS5 VR headset is on the way, and Elden Ring already looks like nothing else, and takes over 100 hours to complete.

Ahmed Zakaria is the co-founder of ZOGI Labs. He’s been playing games since the Atari. Despite the recent FTX collapse he believes that not only are crypto and blockchain technologies here to stay, but they are about to transform an extremely engaged, profitable and global sector of the digital economy - gaming.

