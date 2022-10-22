UAE Tech Podcast: Blockchain Analysis 101 with Elliptic

Despite a Crypto Winter the number of transactions on the blockchain has been exploding, not simply among individuals, but often between large-scale institutions and corporate investors.

The scale of this emerging economy also creates a new attack surface for bad actors, and illicit forms of cross-boundary finance. Blockchains may be free, decentralized and ‘trustless’ - but they are also transparent by design. From Bitcoin to memecoins, this means transactions are publicly viewable and trackable. Established in 2013, Elliptic is an early entrant and leader in this space.

The scale of this emerging economy also creates a new attack surface for bad actors, and illicit forms of cross-boundary finance.

They provide the analysis necessary for “compliance decisions” by providing the “largest and most accurate dataset ever built,” according to this website. In particular, this involves “100 billion+ data points covering 98% of the crypto market.”

So what is blockchain analytics? How is the UAE forging a notable role in this space?

So what is blockchain analytics? How is the UAE forging a notable role in this space? Mark Aruliah is Senior Policy Adviser at Elliptic. He joined the podcast to provide a helpful 101 on the blockchain analysis industry, and the challenges and opportunities regulators are facing behind the scenes.





What is UAE Tech Podcast?

The UAE Tech Podcast : Expo Edition is distributed by Al Bawaba Business. To sponsor a single episode or a series of themed episodes please contact our editorial team or download a sponsorship press-pack

Check out our previous previous episodes here.