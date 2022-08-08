UAE Tech Podcast: The Blockchain in Ukraine

Alex Bornyakov is Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine on IT industry development, and head of the Diia City project. In this episode Alex provides background on Ukraine’s digital transformation, which was already continuing apace before the war.





As Ukraine descended into conflict and physical locations such as government offices and centralized data-centers fell under attack, things like digital citizen services and cloud-storage became even more critical. Ukraine has also benefited from a network of polytechnics offering practical training in crypto, blockchain and encryption technologies across key cities.

Combine that with a young population talented in math, and it explains why the country is beginning to establish itself as a coding hub. The conversation provides a rare insight into the role of Defi during a time of War.

