UAE Tech Podcast: Bruce Pon on a New Data Economy

Over the past decade books such as Zuboff’s “Surveillance Capitalism” or the more recent “Attention Economy” by Thomas Bryan have outlined how Big Tech is pretty much out there to steal your data.

Memes depicting Web2 users as ‘digital serfs’ or descriptors such as “walled gardens” have risen in popularity as a way to communicate the information asymmetry between extractive centralized platforms, and billions of internet users.

In a way, data has become a dirty word. It doesn’t necessarily need to be. A new data economy is emerging on the blockchain, in which users can provide access to and possibly derive profits from data they control.

But what would these new data markets look like? What industries will be the first to adopt? Will internet browser cookies one day be a thing of the past?

This week we’re talking with Bruce Pon of OceanProtocol, on data as a new asset class.

