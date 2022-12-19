UAE Tech Podcast: Cashew & BNPL In the GCC

Ammar Afif has 20+ years growing private equity and VC based tech companies in an Francisco, New York and Boston.

Today he serves as the co-founder and CEO of Cashew, a digital checkout and point-of-sale solution that allows consumers to access interest free finance and BNPL solutions, or ‘Buy Now Pay Later.’

The Cashew tree is a kidney shaped nut, rich in oil and protein. So if you’re nuts about payments, this episode is for you.

As the global economy faces a period of sustained economic uncertainty, we talked about Cashew’s early mission, the importance of forming partnerships with banks and larger institutions and why expanding into markets such as KSA or Oman, makes the UAE an increasingly attractive destination.

