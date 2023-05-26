UAE Tech Podcast: Crypto in Paris & Learning to Like MiCA

Sabrina Mechenane is a Member of the Paris Bar previously specialized in corporate, banking and finance law between Paris and Hong Kong. Today she runs her own law practice: a boutique firm dedicated to helping clients negotiate a raft of new cryptocurrency and blockchain based legislation.





According to Sabrina, Paris was one of the first jurisdictions in the world to begin regulating this space. More recently the European Law on Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) was approved in April, replicating and perhaps in some cases improving on the French Law in some areas.



After the collapse of FTX, it’s impossible to suggest there are not bad actors in the crypto and Web3 space. Yet, questions do remain. Can Europe innovate as well as regulate, empowered by new laws? Globally, can the same powers that have presided over the existing financial system truly be trusted to regulate emerging digital markets?

At the very least Europe has clarity, even as new technologies such as DOAs challenge the very basis of existing commercial law.

