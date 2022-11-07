UAE Tech Podcast: OKX on the Crypto Winter & Global Digital Markets

The Crypto Winter has created market volatility for a wide range of actors, and also revealed how aspects of the old economy and the emergent economy are intertwined.

Lennix Lai is head of Business Strategy and Ops at OKX. Previously, he had a background at companies such as JP Morgan, AIG and CASH Financial Services Group. When he joined OKX in 2017 his role was to reverse engineer many of the services found into traditional finance, and offer them in DeFI. Today the addressable market is far larger, but challenges remain.

Lennix believes the current Crypto Winter may have an upside if it helps to build a better regulated and resilient crypto economy. His real interest however is mainstream adoption, be it across exchanges, through GAMEFI, or one day in the metaverse. Because of the scale of digital networks, aspects of the digital economy will one day be more free and more lucrative than an increasingly protectionist physical economy.

What does this mean for a crypto exchange like OKX, and how can countries like the UAE prepare for the transformation ahead?