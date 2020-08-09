UAE Tech Podcast: Hailey Yoon on Haptic Feedback, NeuroTech and Coding Character into Artificial Intelligence

Can artificial intelligence have character? What’s it like to visualize the brain in VR? How can software be programmed to identify the biomarkers of disease or provide a diagnosis that is often more accurate than a human. How is haptic feedback making physical space more accessible to people of determination?

This week we’re talking with Hailey Yoon, the founder of a Dubai technology practice called IO21.





Between 2017 – 2018, Hailey served as a Research Assistant at the Nuero Image Research and Analysis Lab at UNC Medical School in the United States. Here she developed the ‘Automatic Extra-Axial Cerebrospinal Fluid software, which aims to provide an early diagnosis for autism in infants.

She holds a Bachelor in Computer Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and is currently sitting exams right here in Dubai as a part-time student at Stanford University, completing a Postgraduate qualification in Artificial Intelligence.

After volunteering at the UNC Children’s hospital, Hailey developed an interest in autism and in engineering accessible technologies for people of determination. Her programming and design methodology combine a love for the cutting edge tech, with a human first philosophy.



And while 1021 still seems to be searching for a product-market fit on its core services, the company has time to grow… after all, Hailey is twenty-four years old.



