UAE Tech Podcast: Joel Dietz on Early Ethereum and Unseen Worlds

Looking back, technology in 2021 has not been defined by any Big Tech company. Instead something wider is on the horizon. It’s called Web3, and it’s powering virtual assets such as Non-Fungible-Tokens (NFTs) as well as the growing popularity of “play-to-earn” gaming.







Increasingly, Web3 technologies are converging on a bigger idea: metaverse communities of potentially billions of users, playing, trading and having fun, online. What few people realize, is the extent to which Ethereum and blockchain based infrastructure have made these transitions possible.



Joel Dietz has worked on Ethereum from the very beginning, during a time when even giant incubators like the famous YCombinator appeared to have trouble predicting the utility of a 'smart contract.' An MIT Connection Science Fellow, Joel is described by MIT as a “serial entrepreneur and intellectual historian who helped found a number of initiatives in the cryptocurrency space, including Ethereum, MetaMask, the first smart contract educational channel, and the first academic work on crypto-economics.”



MetaMask will be familiar to anyone who has purchased Eth, or activated an account on Decentraland, an NFT multiverse worth between 800 million and 1.4 billion U.S. dollars as of September 2021.

Joel describes the metaverse as a bridge into unseen worlds. His previous project was called “vapour”, back when he wasn’t working on ether, ciphers or referencing medieval alchemy.



How can the UAE level-up and lean-in to the virtual markets of tomorrow?

This episode is a high-level introduction to the past and future of Web3. Because Joel is based here in Dubai, it also gives a sense of how rapidly the UAE tech scene is evolving. How can the UAE level-up and lean-in to the virtual markets of tomorrow? And when will the best poets, and not just the best coders, come here to chill?

